Kamala Harris flew home to Los Angeles Monday night, onboard an Air Force flight commanded by an all-female crew, and today she began volunteering and visiting firefighters who have been battling the wildfires there.

It was the first time an all-female crew operated a C-32 for the US Air Force Monday night when the plane ferried VP Kamala Harris back to the West Coast to begin the next chapter of her life and career.

As Politico reports, Harris, who has a home in Brentwood with husband Doug Emhoff, had told aides she wanted to visit LA sooner after the wildfires broke out there on January 7. But with the transition happening in Washington she was not able to get back sooner.

On Tuesday, Harris was scheduled to meet with firefighters, and to help distribute food to impacted community members with the nonprofit World Central Kitchen.

As the New York Times notes, these are the first acts Harris is taking as a citizen and non-elected official in decades.

As of last week, when, ceremoniously, Harris became the first woman to sign her name inside the drawer of the vice president's official desk, she responded "I'll keep you posted" when asked about her plans for the future. She added, "It is not my nature to go quietly into the night. So don’t worry about that."

She has launched a new placeholder website that just has a simple contact form for the moment, and it says, "From her barrier-breaking time as District Attorney of San Francisco and Attorney General of California, to proudly serving as a United States Senator and the Vice President of the United States, Kamala Harris always fights for the people."

Harris is reportedly contemplating a full exit from politics, alongside two other options: a run for governor of California in 2026, or another run for the presidency in 2028.

Per the Times, Harris was uncommonly active and effective in the role of vice president, accomplishing a number of things behind the scenes that she was not necessarily given credit for. These include taking on issues including gun violence, climate change, medical debt, and the child tax credit, and exerting influence on the Biden administration's foreign policy.

She also played a pivotal role in advancing the Democrats' agenda in Congress, casting tie-breaking votes in the almost evenly divided Senate multiple many times during her tenure to pass legislation, confirm judges, and more — breaking the record for a vice president as of December 2023, casting a tie-breaking vote for the 32nd time in three years.

Top image: Former US President Bill Clinton, former Vice President Kamala Harris, and former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton attend the inauguration ceremonies in the U.S. Capitol Rotunda on January 20, 2025 in Washington, DC. Donald Trump takes office for his second term as the 47th President of the United States. (Photo by Shawn Thew-Pool/Getty Images)