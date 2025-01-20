Trump used his inauguration speech to tout how many votes he won by, and to thank Black and Hispanic voters who voted for him. Trump wore a purple-ish tie, in an apparent gesture of unity; President Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris sat by looking stoic as Trump announced his various executive orders that he's signing today.

President Biden, on his way out the door, issued preemptive pardons for a number of people whom Trump seems likely to want to frivolously prosecute because he does not like them. These include Dr. Anthony Fauci, General Mark Milley, and members of the House January 6th Committee; Biden said the pardons "should not be mistaken as an acknowledgment that any individual engaged in any wrongdoing, nor should acceptance be misconstrued as an admission of guilt for any offense." [KPIX]

One person died in a shooting in East Oakland Saturday night. T he shooting happened around 7:15 pm on the 8400 block of International Boulevard. [KRON4]

he shooting happened around 7:15 pm on the 8400 block of International Boulevard. [KRON4] A driver was killed and a passenger was injured when a vehicle veered off the 101 freeway north of Santa Rosa around 4:15 am Sunday, and hit a tree. [Chronicle]

With 20 minutes left in his presidency, Biden also issued pre-emptive pardons for his siblings and their spouses, who have not been implicated in anything Trump related, have they? [New York Times]

Yes, Trump is being inaugurated on Martin Luther King Jr. Day, which is "a disquieting contrast for some civil rights advocates." [Associated Press]

Top image: First Lady Jill Biden, U.S. President Joe Biden, U.S. President-elect Donald Trump and Melania Trump stand together ahead of his Inauguration, at the White House on January 20, 2025 in Washington, DC. Donald Trump takes office for his second term as the 47th president of the United States. (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)