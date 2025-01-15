- Israel and Hamas have agreed to a ceasefire deal, after 15 months of war in Gaza. The deal, reached by mediators in Doha, comes after weeks of negotiations, and includes the release of some, but not all, Israeli hostages. [Associated Press]
- 15 candidates have lined up to replace recalled Alameda County District Attorney Pamela Price, and the county board of supervisors plans to winnow that list down to five. The candidates include Venus D. Johnson, who is Attorney General Rob Bonta's second-in-command; and San Francisco ADA Amilcar "Butch" Ford. [East Bay Times]
- After receiving a $15 million grant from the Department of Transportation — likely the last money we'll see from them in a while! — San Francisco will be installing 300 new electric vehicle chargers around the city, including 30 Level 3 fast chargers. [KRON4]
- Mark Zuckerberg, who once tried to distance himself from politics, will now be one of the hosts at an Inauguration Day party for Trump in DC. [NY Times]
- The flagship, original location of O'Neill Surf Shop in Santa Cruz closed for business on Tuesday, but three other O'Neill locations in town remain open. [ABC 7]
- The FDA is banning the food dye Red No. 3, 35 years after it was banned from cosmetics for carrying a cancer risk, and it will be banned starting in 2027. [KTVU]
- President Biden is giving a farewell address to the nation tonight, which will cap off a five-decade career in politics. [New York Times]
Photo: Leo Escala