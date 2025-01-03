Oakland will be temporarily closing two fire stations for the next six months, a move that is part of the city's broader plan to address a looming $129 million dollar budget deficit.

Fire stations 25 and 28, which are both located on the city's eastern periphery, will be shuttered temporarily during a period where fire risk is typically at its nadir.

“There are no easy answers here, and most of what’s before us is really hard to swallow,” said acting Oakland mayor and City Council President Nikki Fortunato Bas at the meeting where the budget plan was approved.

The cost-cutting measure will reportedly save an estimated $5.5 million dollars, and comes despite strong objections from local firefighters.

"The folks in city management decided that since it's not technically fire season, now is a good time to have residents above Highway 13 wait a little longer. The reality is that there is no good fire station to close," said Vice President of the International Association of Firefighters Local 55 Seth Olyer to KTVU on Friday.

Image: City of Oakland