The new Lurie administration will include a new "czar" of public safety who will oversee SF's police and fire departments, in addition to other public safety-related agencies, and Thursday they announced their pick.

It is retired SFPD commander Paul Yep, and now Yep will play one of the more high-profile roles in Daniel Lurie's mayoral administration. The role of Chief of Public Safety — one of four new deputy-mayor-esque "chief" positions that Lurie is creating — will oversee the police and fire departments in addition to Adult Probation, Police Accountability, Department of Emergency Management, the Office of the Sheriff Inspector General, Juvenile Probation, and Victim and Witness Rights.

"I am honored to join Mayor-elect Daniel Lurie’s team as Chief of Public Safety,” Yep said in a statement. "I look forward to leveraging my experience to help the Mayor-elect’s team execute his vision for building stronger and safer communities across our city.”

While Yep won't oversee the Sheriff's Department, he will reportedly serve as the mayor's main point of contact with the sheriff, as well as the District Attorney's Office, and the Public Defender's Office.

Sheriff Paul Miyamoto praised Yep in a statement Thursday, saying he is "a thoughtful servant leader who is deeply passionate about enhancing safety for every San Franciscan."

The sheriff adds, “I have known Paul personally for over 35 years since before our law enforcement careers. My office looks forward to working closely with Paul and the Mayor-elect to make San Francisco the safest big city in the nation."

A question remains whether the Lurie administration will seek a change in the leadership at the SFPD, where Chief Bill Scott has been in charge for eight years. Scott has not indicated any intention to leave, or retire.

Yep is a 28-year veteran of the SFPD, and he retired in 2023 after most recently serving as Commander in the Chief of Staff's Office overseeing the Risk Management Division. After his retirement, Yep became Vice President at the Academy of Arts University overseeing the school's Campus Safety and Lab Resources Departments.

