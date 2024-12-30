- Remarkably, no one in San Francisco has passed out in the back of a Waymo yet and required physical intervention from emergency personnel. In the year since Waymo became a fully public thing in the city, Waymo says it's had a few incidents where human attendants had to try to wake a drunk passenger up remotely, maybe by shouting over the speakers, but police or fire personnel have not been called yet — as they fairly regularly are with Ubers and Lyfts. [Chronicle]
- Brace yourselves for some very chilly weather tomorrow, especially in the morning. It may only hit 42 degrees in SF, but other parts of the Bay Area are under a freeze warning for New Year's Eve. [Chronicle]
- The City of Oakland has issued $1.3 million in illegal dumping fines in the last three years, but in a time when the city could certainly use the money, it's only collected about 10% of that. [KTVU]
- The three BART police officers injured in a crash on Saturday in Oakland were apparently responding to a life-threatening drug overdose at the time. [East Bay Times]
- BART Air Train service was down Monday afternoon between Coliseum Station and Oakland Airport, with a bus providing bridge service. [Bay City News]
- Despite some pandemic down-sizing, Lyft has renewed its lease on its 170,000-square-foot headquarters in China Basin. [SF Business Times]
- President Jimmy Carter outlived his onetime running mate Walter Mondale, but before his own death, Mondale apparently prepared a eulogy he planned to deliver at Carter's funeral. [New York Times]