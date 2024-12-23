A minivan somehow caught fire in the Caldecott Tunnel at around 10 am Monday morning, snarling traffic for multiple hours, but the eastbound tunnel bore in which the vehicle caught fire was reopened at about 1 pm.

The drive from Orinda to Oakland was highly disrupted when an SUV caught on fire inside the Caldecott Tunnel just before 10 am Monday morning, according to the Bay Area News Group. Both eastbound lanes of the tunnel were closed briefly and the lane (or bore) in which the fire happened did not reopen until about 1 pm. There were fortunately no injuries reported.

My POV. I'm in front of the car that citizen in video was filming from behind. Was stalled for good 3-4 min next to it, unmoving. This is a rearview mirror shot. pic.twitter.com/Fhbm3zeQY4 — Dragonbunni II (@anibunbun) December 23, 2024



Oakland Fire Department crews managed to put the fire out within about an hour, per the News Group. By noon, the vehicle had been towed out of the tunnel. SFGate reports that one eyewitness said the fire was caused by a car crash, though that has not been confirmed. Both bores of eastbound lanes were closed entirely after the fire, though one of them reopened after about 35 minutes.

Telsa on fire in Caldecott Tunnell on Highway 24 in Oakland California pic.twitter.com/DVPYT1dhlM — Brett Murphy (@PatriotPointman) December 23, 2024



That still held up traffic for a while, as the firsthand video above shows (though the claim that the vehicle was a Tesla is incorrect).

Update 2: .@CaltransD4 is starting the tow operation now to remove the vehicle from the middle of the eastbound direction of Bore 1. Great work by OFD crews and partners agencies to safely mitigate the incident. *Initial call came in at 957 AM.* No further updates. https://t.co/0LaALK9Qxp — Oakland Fire Department (CA) (@OaklandFireCA) December 23, 2024

“Anytime you have a fire that’s in a confined space like a tunnel, it can be obviously very hazardous for other drivers that are entering and exiting the tunnel or passing through it,” Oakland Fire Department spokesperson Michael Hunt told SFGate. “It can also can cause hazards for vehicles that are approaching the tunnel because they don’t actually know what they’re driving into.”

The driver was reportedly dragged out of the vehicle by another motorist, and escaped injury. Bay Area News Group adds that “preliminary reports suggested that a passerby gave the driver of the burning vehicle a ride out of the tunnel.”

SR-24 eastbound, Caldecott Tunnel. Roadway clear. All lanes open. https://t.co/80w36Rftf5 — CHP Oakland (@CHPoakland) December 23, 2024



Though as of 1 pm Monday, the California Highway Patrol reported that the second eastbound bore was reopened, and traffic was flowing as normal again.

Image: @anibunbun via Twitter