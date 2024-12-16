- Several thousand Vallejo residents have signed a petition asking Governor Gavin Newsom to send CHP officers into their city to help fight crime. The residents are seeking a similar intervention to what has been going on in Oakland this past year. [Chronicle]
- A 30-year-old man, Luis Moreno-Zuniga, considered at-risk because of his mental-health status, walked out of Villa Fairmont Hospital in San Leandro on Friday and is missing. He has a kind of intimidating looking photo but the sheriff's office insists they are primarily concerned for his safety, and are seeking the public's help in locating him. [KRON4]
- An Oakland smoke shop on the 8500 block of Bancroft Avenue was raided by officers with the state's Alcohol Beverage Action Team and was found to be selling a variety of illegal substances, including cannabis, which it wasn't licensed to sell, magic mushrooms, and khat. [KRON4]
- A former Santa Clara County sheriff’s captain has been sentenced to 10 months in jail for taking part in a scheme to take bribes in exchange for concealed-carry gun permits, which was part of what took down ex-Sheriff Laurie Smith. [Bay Area News Group]
- The SF Zoo has temporarily closed two bird exhibits, the African Aviary and South American Tropical Rainforest & Aviary, out of caution after a wild hawk was found dead on zoo property last month and tested positive for avian flu. [SFGate]
- Manhattan Judge Juan M. Merchan has ruled that Donald Trump's conviction in his hush money trial won't be dismissed over the Supreme Court's ruling about presidential immunity, though there may be some accommodation in sentencing for his presidency. [Associated Press]
- Well loved San Mateo sushi spot Sushi Sam’s Edomata is closing on December 28 as sushi chef Sam Sugiyama is retiring. [Chronicle]