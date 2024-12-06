It's become a bona fide thing to host a holiday-themed pop-up or "experience" in your bar for the month of December, and that is happening once again at a bunch of spots around San Francisco and beyond.

Whether you feel the need to put on a Christmas light necklace and antlers and go a-wassailing with friends, or you're just a fan of a well crafted toddy, 'tis the season for garlands and kitsch and festive drinks to drown our election sorrows.

These six bars and pop-ups around town offer the most optimal holiday-themed libations and cheer for your money.

Photo: Jay Barmann/SFist

The 3rd Annual Causwells Holiday Experience

Over in the Marina, there are a couple of holiday-themed things going on (see Mistletoe, below), but the most interesting drinks in this year's holiday-themed array can probably be found at Causwells. Bar manager Elmer Mejicanos has gone wild with some original Xmas-season creations both here and at the newer, next-door, low-ABV sister spot Lilah — if you're looking to be less tipsy or start slow, don't miss the spiced Old Fashioned at Lilah, or one of the showy kakagori (shaved ice) drinks. In addition to the full menu of Causwells classic drinks and the stellar food menu, the holiday experience menu features two frozen cocktails — I recommend the Elvis Christmas, featuring whiskey, banana, peanut, oloroso sherry, and oat milk — and there's a great tarragon and cranberry-infused Mistletoe Negroni. Also recommended, both for the flavors and the 'gram, The Grinch, which features Cenote blanco tequila, Liquor 43, fig leaf, kiwi, and pandan, and a printed rice-paper image of the Grinch himself, seen above.

2346 Chestnut Street, open daily until 9 or 10 pm

Photo via Instagram

Miracle @ PCH

Maybe the first bar in town to go all-in for Xmas was Pacific Cocktail Haven, which gave itself over to the Miracle pop-up in December 2017 and never looked back. Miracle is now an international phenomenon, with its own merch and a cocktail menu that is standardized across its 120+ locations (including more in the Bay Area), so if specific San Francisco quirk is what you're after, this may not be the place. If, however, you want a brandy drink in a barrel-shaped mug that says "Fa-La-La-La-La" on it that you can purchase and take home, this is your spot. Do note there's a $10 cover, and they take reservations for groups of 6 or more via Tock.

550 Sutter Street, Mon-Sat 3 pm to midnight through December

The Lombard location. Photo by Jay Barmann/SFist

Mistletoe (multiple locations)

Another multi-location pop-up is happening in three spots around the city this year, and that is Mistletoe, which has taken over The Summer Place on Nob Hill, Wizards & Wands on Lombard, as well as a spot a couple doors up from Miracle at 580 Sutter Street. The space at Wizards & Wands is the largest, next-door to country bar Westwood, and the menu features an Espresso Martini variation, as well as a rum-spiked hot cocoa called the Apres Ski.

801 Bush Street, 580 Sutter Street, 2030 Lombard Street

Photo via Instagram

Sippin' Santa @ Kona's Street Market

Sippin' Santa is the tropical-themed off-shoot of Miracle, and also now happens across dozens of locations around California and the country — including one up at the Flamingo resort in Santa Rosa. Kona's, which is co-owned by PCH founder Kevin Diedrich, gets covered in Christmas lights and other kitsch, and the menu, created by Jeff “Beachbum” Berry, leans heavily toward Tiki drinks, with a spiced White Russian variation called Holiday on Ice, and a Sugar Plum Mai Tai. Like at Miracle, there's a $10 cover.

32 3rd Street, Tues-Thurs 4pm to 10pm, Friday 4pm to 11pm, and Saturday 6pm to 11pm

The Vault Garden via Instagram

Winter Wonderland at the Vault Garden

It's the third year of this holiday pop-up at the Vault Garden, with a menu of festive drinks served both cold and hot. This year's menu features a Cognac and rum milk punch of sorts, with persimmon, pineapple, allspice, citrus, and gingersnap-washed milk whey, called Beautiful Sight; and there's a warm drink with chocolate liqueur, Green chartreuse, cinnamon, brown sugar and oat milk, called Happy Tonight. This place has the added bonus of a full, all-day food menu, so you could make lunch or dinner of it, with a solid burger and some Dungeness crab dip.

555 California Street, Monday to Friday 11:30 am to 9 pm

Victorian Holidays @ Elixir

One of the OG cocktail spots in the Mission District, Elixir, serves up some unique holiday-time finds, including aged egg nog — which gets aged in glass for a year before coming out each December. You can also get the regular house nog mixed with the spirit of your choice, and there's a Hot Butt Rum, featuring Elixir's signature Hot Buttered Rum batter, which includes vanilla ice cream, butter, brown sugar, cinnamon, nutmeg, allspice, vanilla and cardamom.

3200 16th Street at Guerrero; Mon & Tues 4pm - 10pm; Wed 4pm-12am; Thurs, & Fri 4pm-2am; Sat 12pm-2am; Sun 2pm-10pm