- Oakland community leaders and activists are pushing outgoing congresswoman Barbara Lee to replace Sheng Thao for what some call the worst job in politics — being Mayor of Oakland. There's just one question: Does she want the job? [Chronicle]
- San Francisco Waldorf High School's women's volleyball team went into a regional championship match and lost. The culture war came for their allegedly transgender player anyway. [Press Democrat]
- President-elect Trump's promises for mass deportations has both legal and illegal immigrants racing nationwide to assess their next steps. "We want them to be ready for anything,” says one immigration lawyer. [New York Times]
- Sharks legend Joe "Jumbo" Thornton had his #19 jersey retired last night in a heartfelt ceremony alongside longtime teammate Patrick Marleau. [AP]
- 2 people died to flooding Saturday in Sonoma County, as the atmospheric river storm brought record-breaking rainfall to the Bay Area. [KPIX]
- A high-speed pursuit of a Honda Odyssey missing its taillamps during Friday's witching hours has resulted in one person arrested and another on the run from the police. [KRON]
Photo by Kimberly White/Getty Images for Demand Justice