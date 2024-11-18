- The Sonoma County Sheriff's Department arrested a man Saturday for allegedly breaking into a home and murdering someone. The motive is not clear, but 44-year-old Adrian Yanez was arrested for a killing at a rural residence on Carroll Road in Valley Ford. [Bay City News]
- A coalition of unions in Oakland is planning to protest today over looming budget cuts and potential cuts to city services. The city's latest financial reports is bleak, and the unions say the city isn't being upfront about what's to come. [KTVU]
- There was a vigil held Saturday for one of the three who remain missing after a boating accident two weeks ago in Bodega Bay. Though presumed dead, Prasong Khammoungkhoune's body still has not been found, and nor has the body of his cousin or his cousin's son, all of whom were on a fishing boat that capsized in bad weather. [ABC7]
- Walk SF held a vigil Sunday at City Hall for World Day of Remembrance for Traffic Victims, commemorating the 317 victims who have died in SF over the last 10 years in traffic collisions. [KPIX]
- Now carrots are being recalled due to E. coli contamination at one farm in Bakersfield, and the recall affects 19 organic brands including those sold at Whole Foods, Safeway, and Trader Joe's. [FDA]
- An Oakland private school teacher was fired for insubordination for refusing to remove a "Free Palestine" pin she wore to school. [NBC Bay Area]
- A Zendaya lookalike contest is being held Wednesday at Wilma Chan Park in Oakland. [KRON4]
Photo: Sterling Lanier