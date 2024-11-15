John Waters’s trashy annual punk rock music festival Mosswood Meltdown won’t be on July 4th weekend in 2025, but it’s still at Mosswood Park on July 19 and 20, and will feature Devo, Oakland native Kreayshawn, and LA garage rockers Osees.

The annual John Waters-hosted music festival Mosswood Meltdown was established in 2009 as Burger Boogaloo, though broke off its affiliation with the scandal-tainted Burger Records and changed its name in 2020. And most recent years, it’s been on July 4 weekend. But Mosswood Meltdown just announced its 2025 performers, according to SFGate, and this summer’s two-day festival will be on July 19 and 20.

And your headline performers will be the legendary irreverent new wave band Devo, Oakland rapper Kreayshawn, plus Osees, the Exploding Hearts, and the Kids.

Just announced! Devo will be playing Mosswood Meltdown July 19th, 2025 in Oakland CA. Hosted by legendary John Waters, this event is not to be missed. Holiday Special Tickets are on sale right now at https://t.co/hY4hXmvp74 pic.twitter.com/13Zbz1erJu — DEVO (@DEVO) November 14, 2024



What does Devo mean by “Holiday Special Tickets” when the festival is in July? Tickets are on sale now, and apparently are on some sort of early-bird, holiday season discount of $119 for a two-day pass, and $279 for two-day VIP passes.

Just like last year with headliners the B-52s, the announcement of Devo is something of a surprise, considering that the band was considered retired. Devo did a “farewell tour” last year, but apparently have been coaxed back to the stage by Mosswood Meltdown organizers Total Trash Productions. Devo is also opening for My Chemical Romance at one Chicago date this summer, so it seems they’ll still play a one-off here and there.

Kreayshawn has not played locally in a while. As SFGate points out, this Mosswood Meltdown show would be “her first Bay Area performance in a decade.”

The artists are announced, but the schedule is not. Though we know John Waters will be on hand emceeing again this year, as the Mosswood Meltdown website says the event will be “Hosted by John Waters!!!”

Images: (Left) Warner Bros., (Right) AUSTIN, TX - MARCH 17: Vocalist Kreayshawn poses backstage at 'Perez Hilton's One Night in Austin' during SXSW 2012 Music Festival on March 17, 2012 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Rick Kern/Getty Images)