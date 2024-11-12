Well, that’s one way to address a $214 million deficit. Muni just launched an online store, in time for the holidays, where you can buy Muni swag like t-shirts, hoodies, hats, socks, and even baby onesies.

The cult-hit piece of Bay Area holiday apparel the last few years has been the BART ugly holiday sweater, which goes on sale in July, and in previous years it has sold out in less than an hour. (They apparently secured more for 2024, because you can still buy one here and it's mid-November.)

🚨 The Muni Store is LIVE! 🚨 We're thrilled to announce the launch of The Muni Store, bringing you all-new, officially branded Muni merch! Show your love for Muni with our fresh merch collections & show off your #SF pride on every ride —only at https://t.co/u5I88sM9ec — SFMTA (@SFMTA_Muni) November 12, 2024



Not to be outdone, and facing a $214 million deficit, the SF transit system Muni just launched the online Muni Store on Tuesday morning, hoping to hop on the holiday shopping season and provide the perfect Muni swag gift for you or your public transit nerd loved ones.

The store went live after 10 am Tuesday, with the just-released hype video above promoting the Muni Store’s Muni-branded hoodies, ballcaps, pom beanies, coffee mugs, and stickers. Most feature the Muni “worm” logo that’s been in use in various forms since 1975, while others feature the artwork of the Muni light-rail Metro map.

And what’s this, a Muni Fast Pass Sticker Sheet? Yep, four Fast Pass stickers for the low price of $4, and they’re all dated 2010, which is when Fast Passes were last used before the Clipper Card took over.

“As an ambassador for public transit, you will increase the visibility and awareness of accessible public transit throughout our city,” the SFMTA said in a Tuesday announcement. “We hope to build a sense of belonging among riders and supporters, strengthening your emotional connection to what’s important in making San Francisco a special place.”

These items are actually pretty reasonably priced for what they are. The Muni pom beanie is $15, Muni t-shirts start at $25, Muni hoodies run anywhere from $45 to $65. There’s also an array of beanie caps ($15 to $18), ballcaps for $22, and Muni bucket hats for $20.

Some wacky standout items include Muni baby onesies ($24) and some very ostentatious pairs of Muni socks, though the socks are all currently listed as “Out of stock.”

While this is obviously a holiday shopping season launch, very few of these items are holiday-specific. But there are batches of Muni gift-wrapping paper ($10), and Muni e-gift cards. But the e-gift cards cannot be used to buy Muni fare, they can only be used to buy merch in the Muni store.

Alas, there is no Muni ugly holiday sweater in the Muni Store. But a Muni ugly holiday sweater, pictured above, does exist, and can be found in the independent nonprofit Market Street Railway’s online store.

Image: TheMuniStore.com