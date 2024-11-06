Oakland Mayor Sheng Thao looks likely to be recalled based on preliminary election results, and Alameda County District Attorney Pamela Price also looks to be getting recalled, by a wide margin.

Voters in the East Bay appear to have delivered pretty decisive victories to the recall campaigns targeting Oakland Mayor Sheng Thao and District Attorney Pamela Price. Based on votes counted as of Wednesday morning, the recall of Thao is passing with 65% "yes" votes, and the recall of Price is passing with a strikingly similar margin.

At an Election Night party in Oakland, Thao told the Chronicle that she was "very optimistic" and said "I don’t have any regrets" regarding her time as mayor.

Thao has been dogged by complaints about crime in Oakland, despite some crime stats being down overall this year over last. And still looming over her is an FBI invstigation that, even if it does not implicate her in wrongdoing, included a June raid on her home for reasons the agency still has not made clear.

Thao won election in 2022 over moderate Loren Taylor by a margin of less than 700 votes.

Thao will remain in the mayor's office until the election is certified, which may take until mid-December. Assuming the recall passes, Oakland City Council President Nikki Fortunato Bas will then take over as interim mayor, and a special election for a new mayor will have to be called within 120 days.

The recall of Price, which has been framed as a backlash against progressive views of criminal justice and a push for more punitive prosecutions of those who commit crimes, was fairly widely predicted. The campaign to recall her followed much negative response to her handling of high-profile cases, including the 2021 freeway shooting of todder Jasper Wu, and Delonzo Logwood, a man who received a relatively light sentence in a plea deal despite being implicated in three separate homicides.

As KRON4 reports, the recall of Price is passing by 64.8% of the vote as of Wednesday morning, with 35.2% voting "no."

Price, a former defense and civil rights attorney, was elected with 53% of the vote in 2022, and became Alameda County's first Black female DA.

Price has not yet commented on the recall results, which remain preliminary.

If the recall passes, the Alameda County Board of Supervisors will appoint Price's successor, who will serve for two years until the next election in 2026.