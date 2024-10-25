BART police say they have arrested a man they believe is responsible for smashing glass panels on the canopy entries of three downtown San Francisco BART stations earlier this month.

The vandalism happened during the first weekend of October, with glass panels smashed at Embarcadero, Montgomery, and Powell Street stations. Starting on October 5, 29 glass panels were shattered in total.

The panels are part of the new station entry canopies that have been going in over the stairwell/escalator entries along Market Street, and the damage reportedly totaled over $500,000. The new canopies are required by law in order to protect newly installed escalators from the elements.

The BART Police Department announced that an arrest was made Tuesday after a BART PD ambassador recognized the suspect, 28-year-old Saqueo Delcid-Montenegro of San Francisco, riding a BART train.

Officers were called to the train, and they arrested Delcid-Montenegro. He has been booked into San Francisco County Jail on five counts of felony vandalism.

Delcid-Montenegro appears to have a domestic violence restraining order filed against him, filed in July 2023, by a family member in Contra Costa County.

Previously: New Glass Canopies at Several Market Street BART Station Entrances Smashed By Vandals