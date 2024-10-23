A new French bistro, with a focus on Champagne and small plates, has just debuted at Pier 3 on SF's Embarcadero, from the owner of Sens at Embarcadero Center, and Barcha in SoMa.

We first heard about Bon Delire almost a full year ago, when owner Kais Bouzidi said he would transform the former Hard Water space, with its big, U-shaped central bar, into a French-inspired spot featuring "French tapas" and "lots of bubbles." And now, as of Tuesday the place is open — reservations can be found here, though the website is still under construction.

Bouzidi grew up in Paris and moved to San Francisco in his 20s, and he tells the Chronicle this week that he was "envisioning something" of his own in the Hard Water space from the first time he stepped into it. He says he jumped to take over the space when Charles Phan announced Hard Water's permanent closure in 2022.

Bon Delire, which means "good fun" in French, features a newly French-ified bar — with a new zinc top, naturally — as well as zinc-topped cafe tables around the perimeter, evoking classic Parisian bistros. But by the door you will now find a DJ booth and a shelf of records displayed in niches, and Bouzidi tells the Chronicle that you can expect a soundtrack of American and French music, curated from his own collection.

Rose-hued lighting and paint add to the mood.

Photo via Bon Delire/Instagram

The menu from Sens and Barcha chef Vernon Morales will include smaller items like oil-preserved anchovies, tartines, and escargot — served traditionally in snail shells with garlic butter — and entrees including a burger, steak tartare, coq au vin, and steak frites with black peppercorn sauce.

An upcoming brunch menu will feature quiches, a croque madame, and a croque monsieur, and the lunch menu also features sandwiches and salads.

The concise wine list has been curated by Patrick Thillard, co-owner of Polk Gulch wine bar Ora, with a French focus.

The place also has an outdoor patio with about 25 seats for warmer-weather days.

Bon Delire joins a slow but steady collection of new and new-ish spots downtown, including the splashy Bar Sprezzatura, Holbrook House, Alora, and Prelude.