Elon Musk doubles down on the creepiness of his already weird polygamist-baby-factory lifestyle by tweeting at Taylor Swift Tuesday night, following her endorsement of Kamala Harris.

We're counting down the minutes until Elon Musk and Xitter aren't a San Francisco story any more, as he's "moving out of San Francisco" effective on Friday, September 13. (We're told SF employees will just be working remotely now, and a bunch of others will just have to show up in Palo Alto or San Jose for work, so, so much for "moving out of California.")

But on Tuesday night, Elon took to his favorite social media platform to react to Taylor Swift having endorsed Kamala Harris, and he did so in the creepiest, most vile way possible.

Swift signed off on her endorsement — which was posted to Instagram, because she doesn't use X much — "With love and hope, Taylor Swift, Childless Cat Lady."

And this, apparently, is what qualifies for clever humor in the awkward mind of Elon Musk.

Fine Taylor … you win … I will give you a child and guard your cats with my life — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 11, 2024

So, suffice it to say, Elon — like Trump! — thinks Taylor Swift is attactive. And he'd like to believe that all attractive women want to have his babies, which... I really hope Grimes is able to keep her breakfast down this morning.

Further solidifying how Musk views himself in the context of the social media universe and this election, he later tweeted in response to another user, "Oh my God, this has really become an Elon vs. Taylor Swift election now.”

Musk tried to play all this off as a joke, replying with a laugh emoji when another user said as much, but when you've fathered 12 children with three women and proselytize regularly about population collapse, and you've proven yourself to have a completely unchecked ego and terrible sense of humor, forgive us if we missed the laugh.

😂 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 11, 2024

Multiple others on X commented that Musk's "offer" was "skin crawlingly creepy" and other things.

Swift, herself, obviously, hasn't responded.

But I can hear a joke taking shape if she has to make an acceptance speech at the VMAs!



Photo: Elon Musk, co-founder of Tesla and SpaceX and owner of X Holdings Corp., speaks at the Milken Institute's Global Conference at the Beverly Hilton Hotel,on May 6, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Apu Gomes/Getty Images)