- Yesterday marked X's last day being headquartered in San Francisco, as the company reportedly plans to move its base of operations to Austin. The departure was initially announced earlier this year, in response to California passing a bill protecting transgender children from being outed to parents by school officials. [Chronicle]
- San Francisco's City Controller announced to officials yesterday that his office would begin overseeing the city's embattled Human Rights Commission. The commission's director resigned on Friday, after the San Francisco Chronicle reported that she spent public funds in an ethically dubious and potentially illegal fashion. [Mission Local]
- Trump is threatening to rescind federal funding currently earmarked to help California fight wildfires if elected, unless Gov. Newsom relaxes the state's stringent environmental regulations and sends more water to farmers. His remarks come at a time when several large fires have already burnt through over 100,000 acres of land this summer.
- Brentwood denied a proposal for the construction of a new Popeyes establishment yesterday, citing an already existing overabundance of fast-food restaurants in the area. [Brentwood Press]
- Fremont's City Council reportedly has appointed noted community figure Kathy Kimberlin to represent its third district, whose seat was left vacant by a recent resignation. [Bay City News]
- An Oakland police officer is currently on administrative leave, after a driver matching his general description was seen by witnesses engaging in a Grand Theft Auto-esque reckless driving spree. [East Bay Times]
- A proposed 26-story apartment complex right next to UC Berkeley has recieved the go-ahead from the city's zoning commission, leaving a clear path for the 456-unit high rise to move forward. [Berkeleyside]
Image: obtained via Wikimedia