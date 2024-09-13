- Alameda District Attorney Pamela Price hired former Deputy Chief Eric Lewis as her Chief Inspector when she took office last year. Lewis retired in amidst controversy from the Oakland Police Department three years ago when an investigation found he belittled colleagues and lied about it after the fact. [Chronicle]
- A 3.4 magnitude earthquake struck the South Bay this afternoon. No immediate damage has been reported. [KRON]
- Alum Rock Union School District is hoping its new superintendent will effectively manage the existing plans to close several schools. The closures come as the district's best try to navigate declining attendance and $20 million budget shortfall. [San Jose Spotlight]
- Springfield, Ohio's pets are largely safe, but residents are currently facing bomb threats and school closures after Trump baselessly called the city out during Tuesday's debate. [New York Times]
- Communities around the Bay Area are kicking off Hispanic Heritage Month by celebrating the independence of various countries across Latin America [KTVU]
- Tim Kawakami, one of the Bay's top sportswriters, has announced he's leaving The Athletic and joining the San Francisco Standard. [San Francisco Standard]
- In other journalistic news, John King, the Chronicle's longtime urban design critic of 23 years, is retiring next month. [Chronicle]