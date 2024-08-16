This spring and summer have been part of a very active season for sideshows on both sides of the Bay. And while some communities are passing new laws to crack down on these stunt-driving events, San Francisco police have just seized several vehicles they say took part in one particularly wild sideshow in June.

You may recall that a sideshow at Embarcadero and Washington Street in San Francisco on June 9 ended with a car in flames while multiple people stood on and around it, taking videos.

That sideshow was the culmination event after a roving caravan of vehicles crossed the Bay Bridge from Oakland after midnight on a Saturday. Multiple sideshows then took shape in different locations simultaneously, according to the SFPD.

As KRON4 reports, SFPD officers managed to thwart a sideshow taking place at 13th Street and South Van Ness Avenue, just before the Embarcadero event began.

Now, officers with the department's special unit that is dedicated to stunt driving seized five vehicles that they say were participants in the June 9 Embarcadero event.

The SFPD posted photos of several of the vehicles, which include a silver Ford Mustang, and what appears to be a very banged up Chevy Corvette.

Photos via SFPD

The SFPD says they conducted their followup investigation with the help of other Bay Area law enforcement agencies, and it's not clear which side of the Bay the cars were seized from.

Like other police departments, the SFPD has said that they choose to enforce laws against sideshow activity after the events take place, generally not intervening or trying to make arrests while they are underway, for reasons of safety. In this case, officers arrived on the scene sometime after the Embarcadero event began, and ultimately caused it to disband.

Another sideshow took shape not long after, around 3 am that morning, in the vicinity of Cesar Chavez and Valencia Street.

SFPD Chief William Scott issued a statement, saying, "These illegal events are unacceptable in our city. I want to thank the hard-working members of the San Francisco Police Department who put themselves in harm’s way when responding to these dangerous and unlawful activities."

