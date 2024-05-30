You may have heard by now that, in the last hour, an American president was for the first time convicted of a felony in criminal court. 34 felonies, actually.
What this means for the country, and for Trump's candidacy for another term as president, remains to be seen, though it's guaranteed that he will do everything in his bloviating, rhetorical power to spin this to his advantage and tell his less educated voters that Biden did this. (In comments outside the courtroom, he has already done this.)
This may be our last chance to see Trump in court before the November election, due to the painful slowness of the American justice system and the many advantages conferred on people of wealth. And that is too bad because paying hush money to a porn star is, admittedly, small potatoes compared to subverting democracy and inciting a riot in the nation's capital for one's own ego, and political vengeance.
Anyway, non-Trump fans on Xitter have been pretty savage, and the reaction gifs, etc., are like a reminder of simpler times when Twitter was fun.
Convicted felon Donald Trump#Verdict #TrumpTrial pic.twitter.com/nt1iZQ3ATA— Shane (@shanecenters) May 30, 2024
#Verdict— Luke (@JDLuckenbach) May 30, 2024
pic.twitter.com/CmrWJ8ydto
Donald Trump Trial #Verdict— Rebecca (@myfabulousfind1) May 30, 2024
GUILTY!!!! #TrumpTrialThursday pic.twitter.com/paeOX0Tw8h
Not just guilty but GUILTY AS FUCK #verdict pic.twitter.com/OPOhKIgONb— Based Sanin (@hatkiid) May 30, 2024
BREAKING:— Christian Greco (@ChristGrec) May 30, 2024
Melania spotted after the guilty #verdict.#TrumpTrialThursday pic.twitter.com/nvWCYwzPoi
I don't live far from the courthouse. There's a helicopter flying overhead.— Bill Madden (@maddenifico) May 30, 2024
When the #verdict was read, you could hear people in apartments screaming "Woohoo!" "Yes!" and "Fuck that guy!" Outside my window, people are high-fiving in the street.
Somebody's shitting Big Macs right now.— Michael Ian Black (@michaelianblack) May 30, 2024