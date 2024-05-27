- Neighbors on Grove Street held a block party and fundraiser Sunday for the family of dogwalker Terry Williams, whose house burned in a possible arson fire last week. The SF Fire Department still says they have found no connection between the fire and some racist messages Williams received in the mail. [ABC 7 / KPIX]
- A 26-year-old San Francisco man is in critical condition after being shot Saturday morning while driving on Foothill Boulevard in Oakland. [East Bay Times]
- 50 residents of a senior care center in Oakley had to be evacuated and remain displaced due to a major sewage leak at the facility. [KRON4]
- SF firefighters rescued a dog Sunday in Potrero Hill after it fell down a cliff while being chased by raccoons. [NBC Bay Area]
- At least 21 people were killed in tornadoes and severe storms across the central United States on Sunday. [CNN]
- Ed Sheeran put on a good one-man show at BottleRock on Sunday, despite a keyboard problem that forced him to change his setlist. [Chronicle]
- The most popular baby names in California? Noah and Olivia. [Chronicle]