- The Students for Gaza group at San Francisco State University has reached an agreement about divestment from Israel with the university. The group is scaling back its encampment in response. [ABC 7]
- Homeowners in Berkeley may soon be able to sell their in-law units (also known as accessory dwelling units or ADUs) as condominiums. The Berkeley City Council is set to become the first in the state to embrace this concept, in response to the city's housing shortage. [Chronicle]
- The Supreme Court today issued a ruling rejecting a challenge to the way the 13-year-old Consumer Financial Protection Bureau is funded. The ruling was 7-2, with only Justices Samuel Alito and Neil Gorsuch dissenting, and with the majority shooting down a conservative effort to kneecap the agency that oversees mortgage providers, payday lenders and the like. [New York Times]
- There were delays Wednesday evening on BART's Red (Richmond) Line following a "major medical emergency" at El Cerrito Del Norte Station, and after the emergency was resolved and the station reopened, BART did not share what exactly had occurred. [KPIX / Bay Area News Group]
- A 4.0M earthquake rumbled under the area of Blue Lake in Humboldt County last night around midnight. [Bay Area News Group]
- Just months after taking the job, Scott Beck, the CEO of the San Francisco Travel Association, has abruptly resigned, citing "personal reasons," though the tourism group also hired crisis PR guy Sam Singer? [Chronicle]
- San Francisco's first and only Black woman-owned cannabis dispensary, Posh Green in Hunters Point, is in danger of closing and its owner is seeking raise some last-minute funds. [KRON4]
- A Massachusetts teenager who died after eating a spicy tortilla chip last September in that One Chip Challenge from snack company Paqui died from both high capsaicin exposure and a heart defect, an autopsy has found. [Associated Press]
Photo: James Hartono