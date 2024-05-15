- A big rig carrying 73,000 pounds of rice overturned on an on-ramp Wednesday morning in Oakland, on the approach to the Bay Bridge. The accident happened on the I-80 on-ramp at West Grand Avenue at 2:13 am, and the cleanup, as you can imagine, took some time. [SFGate]
- The newly renovated section of Harvey Milk Terminal 1 at SFO will open to the public on June 11. This final phase of construction is now complete, and NBC Bay Area got a sneak-peak tour of what will mostly be a new Alaska Airlines check-in area. [NBC Bay Area]
- The number of homeless families living in San Francisco, many of them living in vehicles, has reportedly doubled since 2022. [KRON4]
- A 20-year-old Daly City man, Cuauhtemoc Ramirez, was charged this week with committing over 24 separate retail theft incidents, totaling over $100,000 in allegedly stolen merchandise. [SF District Attorney]
- White hot chipmaker Nvidia just purchased its eight-building campus in Santa Clara for $326 million. [Chronicle]
- Joshua Kushner, brother of Jared Kushner, has apparently just purchased a historic office building in SF's Jackson Square for around $9 million. [Chronicle]
- British clothier Ted Baker, which is going through a bankruptcy, is the latest tenant to vacate their space in the former Westfield mall in SF. [Chronicle]
- An outpost of LA-based hot dog spot Dirt Dog in Las Vegas gravely miscalculated in promoting an event linked to cartoon dog Bluey — and when hordes of kids showed up and there was no Bluey there, just an employee in a blue hoodie, there was screaming and crying. [SFGate]
- Eater has the charming story of Kona, the pet pig that Flour + Water executive chef Thomas McNaughton used to have in his apartment above the restaurant that was regularly fed "Kona bowls" by cooks in the restaurant — and who now lives on a farm in West Marin. [Eater]
Photo courtesy of flysfo.org