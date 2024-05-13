- One person was injured early Sunday morning in a fire at a residential hotel in Russian Hill. The fire happened around 6 am at the Broadway Hotel at 2048 Polk Street, at Broadway, and it appeared to have caused only minor damage to the building. [NBC Bay Area]
- A lesbian couple who were political leaders and consultants in the East Bay were killed Friday in a head-on freeway collision in San Diego County. Onetime Oakland city council candidate Peggy Moore and her partner Hope Wood, cofounders of Hope Action Change, were in a vehicle that was reporedly struck by another vehicle that veered into their lane. [KTVU/ Bay Area News Group]
- A family with a young child in the house says they narrowly escaped being shot when bullets hit their home in Oakland's Tuxedo neighborhood on Saturday afternoon. [KTVU]
- Hundreds gathered at Glide Memorial Church Sunday for a memorial service for longtime pastor Reverend Cecil Williams, who passed away last month at age 94. [ABC 7]
- Several candidates for supervisor in San Francisco have only lived in their districts a short time, like Sharon Lai in District 3, and Michael Lai (no relation) who is running in District 11 and only moved there in February. [Mission Local]
- The environmental group Baykeeper has filed a federal lawsuit against Radius Recycling, the firm that was formerly known as Schnitzer Steel, over a fire at its West Oakland facility last summer, among other violations. [Oakland North]
- Julia Roberts and George Clooney are among the Hollywood stars planning to take part in a glitzy Los Angeles fundraiser next month for President Biden's reelection campaign. [CNN]
Photo via SFFD