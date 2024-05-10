- BART's Red and Orange lines were halted Friday morning due to an equipment problem. This is primarily affecting service between Richmond and Oakland. [KRON4]
- An additional wrinkle to the Oakland Airport name-change drama: The Port of Oakland said it is countersuing San Francisco. The countersuit contends that SF's lawsuit was filed "prematurely" and "is an attempt to stop consumer education," the Port says. [KPIX]
- A 27-year-old man was shot and critically wounded on Oakland's Grand Avenue Thursday evening. The shooting happened after a brief argument between two men on the 300 block of Grand Avenue at 7:51 pm. [East Bay Times]
- University of California President Michael Drake is recommending that UCLA pay $10 million a year in "Calimony" to UC Berkeley in the wake of the collapse of the Pac-12 conference, due to the vastly greater media rights money UCLA will be making as part of the Big Ten. [Chronicle]
- Firefighters in Fremont contained a three-alarm fire this morning that tore through a commercial building. [Bay City News]
- The RSA Conference currently going on in SF is expected to generate $62 million for the city. [KTVU]
- Hillary Clinton went on MSNBC's Morning Joe and talked about how student protesters are largely ignorant of the history of the Middle East. [New York Times]
Photo: Anagha Varrier