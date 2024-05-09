A 63-year-old woman who’s a postal carrier in Dublin was robbed of her mail keys and cellphone at gunpoint Monday afternoon by two masked suspects, and security camera footage has captured what appears to be the suspects’ vehicle.

The recent rash of postal carrier robberies continues, and may even be getting worse, as six mail delivery people have been robbed in the last month, according to the US Postal Inspection Service. KRON4 reports that the most recent of these was the armed robbery of a postal carrier in Dublin that happened at 4:30 pm Monday on Obispo Court. And as KTVU points out, the mail carrier who was robbed was a 63-year-old woman.

KTVU obtained security camera footage from a neighbor, which is seen in the segment above. The mail carrier is simply placing mail into a mailbox, when the masked suspects approach her from behind. One of them clearly places a gun to her head and demands her mail keys, then they force her to her mail vehicle to take her cellphone, and run off.

"Somebody came up behind me and ‘boom,’ just hit me ,and put a gun to my head," the mail carrier told KTVU. “He said, 'Give me your keys. You don't want to die, do you?' I go no, no, no. So I reached in, got my keys, and he goes, 'Where's your phone? You got two minutes.'"

That 63-year-old postal carrier says she was about a year and a half from retirement, and is currently taking a month off to process the trauma.

That said, a neighbor’s security camera footage captured what appears to be the suspects’ vehicle. It’s a blue sedan seen at the 2:22 mark of the video above. The US Postal Service is offering a $150,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction in this case.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Dublin Police Sergeant Chris Haendel at (925) 833-6670.

