- Lake Oroville, California's second-largest reservoir, reached capacity on Monday for the second straight year. The reservoir's emergency spillway may see waves of water flow over it, state officials said, and water may be released through valves built into the main spillway as well, as this is a normal part of operations. [Chronicle]
- San Francisco State President Lynn Mahoney sat down with student protesters in the middle of the campus on Monday to have a dialogue about divestment in "the mechanics of war." Mahoney stopped short of calling Israel's actions in Gaza and the ongoing famine there a "genocide." [Chronicle]
- Elizabeth Holmes got a couple of months shaved off her sentence due to good behavior, but she's still scheduled not to be out until 2032. [KTVU]
- Yet another SF nonprofit, Providence Foundation of San Francisco, is getting its city contracts suspended over charges that it fraudulently took $105,000 in city funds for work that was never done. [Chronicle]
- Police in Pacifica arrested a 29-year-old San Francisco man, Ilan Mamontov, for DUI after he allegedly caused a three-car collision over the weekend. [KPIX]
- Eddie Herena, a former gang member and San Quentin inmate, now 41, is pursuing his passion for photography which he gained through the prison art program, and his work is being featured in a gallery show along with other formerly incarcerated men from San Quentin at the Belvedere Tiburon Library Art Gallery this spring. [KPIX]
- Porn star Stormy Daniels is testifying today in Trump's hush-money trial. [Associated Press]
Top image: A picnic table sits partially submerged in the waters of Lake Oroville on June 15, 2023 in Oroville, California, the last time the reservoir hit 100% capacity. The lake has only reached full pool three times in the past 15 years. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)