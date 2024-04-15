The proposed development at the former California Pacific Medical Center campus at 3700 California Street has grown significantly larger, and now we have a better picture of what it would look like.

Developer Prado Group told the local community in February that its original plan for the 3700 California site no longer penciled, meaning that at its previously planned size, given rising construction costs, it was no longer profitable for them. Originally planned for 270 units, including 12 townhomes, the project could now include up to 576 units.

The majority of the units in the development would be market-rate, for-sale housing, but it also includes a 75-unit memory-care facility for seniors, and 157 units designated for independent living for seniors.

As the SF Business Times reports, Prado is one of many developers looking to "densify" their project plans in San Francisco in order to increase the feasibility of the project. And this five-acre development would add 320 condos and 15 townhouses to the neighborhood, in addition to preserving one nine-unit building, and adding the senior units.

And as Prado Group promised in February, the revised project remains under the 80-foot height limit of the project as originally proposed in 2020.

Below, the original aerial rendering, and the revised, denser one.

Original, 270-unit proposal. Rendering via CBRE/Prado Group

Revised, 576-unit proposal. Rendering via CBRE/Prado Group

BDE Architecture and Handel Architects are working with Prado Group on the development, and more renderings can be found here.

"Given the unique character of the area, the buildings at 3700 will blend seamlessly with the architectural diversity of the finely crafted homes and buildings of Presidio Heights, Pacific Heights, Jordan Park, and Laurel Heights," the developer says.

Below is a rendering of one of the larger, seven-story structures.

Rendering via Prado Group

The proposed development spans two city blocks and is only a few blocks away from another very dense Prado Group project, on the former UCSF Laurel Heights Campus at 3333 California Street.

That 10-acre project is imagined as a walkable multifamily "mixed-use village," which includes 744 total residential units, 186 of those being low-income senior units, and 35,000 square feet of retail space. It was approved by the SF Board of Supervisors in 2019 and was soon met with a lawsuit from a neighborhood group over its density.

UCSF vacated the site last year, and it's not clear what the project's current status is.

Together, the two Prado Group developments represent 1,320 new housing units.

Previously: Developer Shares Expanded Plan For 560-Unit Residential Project on Former CPMC Campus in Laurel Heights