- A citizens' group is seeking a moratorium on all new "visitor-serving units" in Big Sur, saying that the area is already overrun with tourists. The group Keep Big Sur Wild sent a letter to the Monterey County Planning Commission last month, just before the entire area became nearly inaccessible to outsiders over Easter weekend due to a road collapse. [Chronicle]
- Mpox cases appear to be on the rise again in the US, with about twice as many recorded this year as at the same time last year. The have been 511 cases so far this year, up from 287 during the same period last year, with about 20% of them in New York City. [ABC News]
- The rich are getting richer. Forbes released its annual list of the world's billionaires, and there are 141 more of them than last year, and the total wealth held by them all has risen by $2 trillion. [Forbes]
- Three people were shot and injured in a daylight shooting in the parking lot of a Safeway in American Canyon, in Napa County, on Monday. [SFGate]
- A person in a wheelchair who was in the trackway appears to have been struck by a BART train Monday afternoon at North Berkeley Station. [East Bay Times]
- The personal information of 73 million AT&T customers, including social security numbers, has been posted to the dark web in the latest major security breach. [KTVU]
- Rep. Katie Porter has tried to walk back her Election Night comments about the election being "rigged" against her, but what is next for her political career? [Chronicle]
