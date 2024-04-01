- SoMa trans cabaret restaurant AsiaSF, which announced a March closure back in February, is now staying open an extra month after receiving "overwhelming" community support. The restaurant will now stay open until April 28, and will celebrate its 26th anniversary on April 17. [KRON4]
- The gray whale population on the West Coast shows signs of rebounding following that "unusual mortality event" in 2019 when dead whales were washing ashore up and down the coast. Researchers with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association estimate the population to be 17,000 and 21,000, up from a low estimate of 13,000 just last year. [KPIX]
- A woman was found dead in a San Jose mobile home park on Sunday, and another resident of the same home was arrested for her murder. [KPIX]
- While Trump's media company had a swift rise as a meme stock last week, it has tumbled down below its initial price, with the company's valuation dropping by $4 billion. [CBS News]
- The billionaire cabal behind the California Forever city development in Solano County scored a win in a federal court in Sacramento, with a judge denying a motion by a group of farmers to toss out a lawsuit that claims they illegally colluded to drive up the prices of their land. [Bay Area News Group]
- Price inspection reports from the Marin County Department of Agriculture show that Safeway stores in the county continue to overcharge customers for food, drinks, and personal care products. [SFGate]
- Sonoma County has tied with San Diego for its rates of excessive drinking, being the top county in the state for binge drinking in general – though still not as drunk as Wisconsin, generally. [KRON4]
Photo: Venti Views/Unsplash