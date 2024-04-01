Two juveniles have been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of another juvenile in Hallidie Plaza last Thursday night.

The victim in Thursday's shooting has not yet been publicly identified, but he was apparently a 17-year-old boy.

The two suspects arrested, as KRON4 reports, are both 16-year-old boys, and will not be identified publicly because they are underage.

They were reportedly arrested after officers served a search warrant at a building on Turk Street on Friday.

Both suspects have been booked into the Juvenile Justice Center.

The shooting occurred at 9:29 pm on Thursday, and it seemed as though multiple witnesses were present. The victim was found underneath the Cyril Magnin overpass, near the visitors' information center in Hallidie Plaza.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information about this shooting should call the SFPD Tip Line at (415) 575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with "SFPD."