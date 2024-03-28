- Mayoral candidate Daniel Lurie got the endorsement of former San Francisco mayor and police chief Frank Jordan on Wednesday. Jordan said that Lurie's political ideals aligned with his, and, "We need to get back to that first priority of government, which is the protection of life and property." [KRON4 / Xitter]
- A pedestrian was struck and killed on Highway 101 in San Jose Thursday morning. The collision happened around 3:40 am near Oakland Avenue. [SFGate]
- A documentary about the 2022 disappearance of Alexis Gabe of Oakley was supposed to air this spring as an episode of "On the Case With Paula Zahn," but now it apparently will not. Gabe's family says they are disappointed, but it remains possible that the episode will be part of the next season of the streaming series. [KRON4]
- A new fence has gone up outside the Book Concern Lofts at the foot of McAllister Street, behind UN Plaza, which is also home to Arsicault Bakery. [KTVU]
- Following two earlier arrests, the Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office has made a third arrest in connection with thefts of over 100 pounds of copper wire from the Valley Transit Authority (VTA). [KRON4]
- Two people were arrested after a tussle at a San Jose area Target store over a limited edition, Winter Pink Stanley beverage tumbler, which one man allegedly tried to steal after cutting a line of people waiting to buy one. [KPIX]