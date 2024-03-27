- Benicia police have announced the arrests of three people in connection with a March 18 bank robbery. A 53-year-old man from Vacaville has been identified as the robbery suspect, but also arrested were a 68-year-old male getaway driver from Fairfield and a 74-year-old woman from Vallejo who had a warrant out for her arrest in connection with another case. [KRON4]
- The reward amount has been raised for information in the case of the fatal 2022 shootings of two young men in Alice Chalmers Park in the Crocker-Amazon neighborhood. Brandon Alexander Cheese, 22, and Kieran Carlson, 20, were both killed, and the SFPD is still seeking leads in the case, and will pay $250,000 for information leading to an arrest and conviction. [KRON4]
- New Oakland Police Chief Floyd Mitchell spoke at an event today, ahead of his starting on the job next month, talking about growing up in Kansas City and serving 25 years on the police force there. "I love public service and I love being a part of communities that are working together to address difficult issues around public safety," Mitchell said. [East Bay Times]
- The head of embattled nonprofit the Providence Foundation of San Francisco, Patricia Doyle, was apparently flagged for money mismanagement a decade ago when she was at a different nonprofit. [Chronicle]
- An alleged "mountain lion" sighting in South San Francisco, which came with a photo, was actually just a photo of a large gray cat on someone's fence. [Chronicle]
- Retired senator and onetime VP candidate Joe Lieberman has died at age 82. [KTVU]
- Warrior Draymond Green just got ejected from another game today after two technical fouls. [Bay Area News Group]
Photo: Garrett Overheul