- New Oakland Police Chief Floyd Mitchell is being introduced at a public event today at 1 pm. Mayor Sheng Thao selected Mitchell from a slate of four candidates chosen by the city's police commission, and he will be sworn in sometime in late April or early May. [KTVU]
- A trio of office towers near Lake Merritt in Oakland, which were purchased by investment firm Starwood Capital Group for $500 million in 2019, have been surrendered to lender Deutsche Bank. And the general economic outlook for downtown Oakland looks a fair bit worse than it does in downtown SF. [Chronicle]
- A former police officer in Pittsburg, Patrick Berhan, pleaded guilty Tuesday to multiple felonies, including fraud and selling illegal steroids. [East Bay Times]
- A US military academy cadet from from the Bay Area, 21-year-old West Point cadet Havin Morris of Pleasanton, was found dead from accidental drowning Monday in Fort Lauderdale's New River, where he was celebrating spring break. [KPIX]
- In Fullerton, California on Tuesday, police fatally shot a man in his 70s who had allegedly robbed a bank and was carrying a fake device that he said was a bomb. [Bay Area News Group]
- Designer Ken Fulk's lavish office and loft space on 7th Street in San Francisco, dubbed the Magic Factory, has been on the market since 2022, and has just had its asking price reduced by over $1 million, to $7.7 million. [Socketsite]
- In case you hadn't heard, rain is returning to the Bay Area today, and will get heavier by evening. [KRON4]
Photo: James Hartono