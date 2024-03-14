- There was a fatal pedestrian collision early Thursday on I-280 northbound in Daly City. The collision happened around 4:25 am, near the John Daly Boulevard on-ramp, and three northbound lanes were subsequently blocked. [Bay City News]
- It's going to be a wind-gusty day around the Bay, with a high wind advisory in effect for multiple counties through Friday. [KPIX]
- Another Boeing jet, a 777 being flown by American Airlines, had to make an emergency landing Wednesday evening at LAX, possibly because of a blown out tire. [KRON4]
- Firefighters in Berkeley were responding this morning to a fire in the hills east of the UC Berkeley campus. [KPIX]
- On Wednesday, the Monterey County Sheriff's Office says officers located a vehicle, in a vineyard outside of Greenfield, that they believe is connected to a March 3 mass shooting that killed four people and injured seven others at a birthday party in King City. [KSBW]
- TSA screeners at SFO are rallying today for fair pay, and demanding back pay. [NBC Bay Area]
- Caltrans and Santa Cruz County officials are warning drivers that a section of Highway 1 is going to be closed next weekend, from 7 pm March 23 to 7 pm March 24, for the demolition of the Capitola Avenue bridge, and detours will be in effect. [Bay Area News Group]
