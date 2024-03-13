- Warriors star Stephen Curry did an interview on CBS This Morning to promote his children's book I Am Extraordinary, and he revealed some ambitions post-basketball. He said he'd consider running for president, but "I’m not going to say the presidency but if politics is a way that you can create meaningful change or if there’s another way outside of politics." [CBS News]
- BART is being recognized by the Biden Administration for its work on the frontlines of the fentanyl epidemic, deploying Narcan among its police officers and staff. The administration is launching something called the White House Challenge to Save Lives from Overdose, and they are calling out BART as an example to follow. [ABC 7]
- Former CNN anchor Don Lemon, who was fired last year after making some insulting comments about Nikki Haley, has now been fired, sort of, by Elon Musk. Musk's X announced a content partnership with Lemon back in January, but after recording an interview with Musk himself, Lemon says Musk is "mad" at him, and the interview is now going to run on YouTube on Monday, March 18. [KPIX]
- On Tuesday, Antioch's City Council declined to advance new legislation that would have imposed fines and possible jail time for promoters of participants in illegal sideshows. [East Bay Times]
- Onetime Burlingame resident John Warren Kreuter, who was convicted in the 1974 kidnapping, rape, and murder of Liana Linda Hughes, whom he grabbed at Stanford Shopping Center, declined to attend what would have been his 19th parole hearing at San Quentin on Tuesday. [KRON4]
- United Airlines' nonstop flights to Barcelona out of SFO start in May — making United the only carrier to fly this route — and nonstops to Rome come back starting March 30; and Canada's Porter Airlines is adding nonstops to Montreal out of SFO in June. [SF Business Times]
- Oakland-based comedian W. Kamau Bell has been returning to standup with a workshop/residency at Berkeley Rep's Bakery Studio, which ends this weekend. [Chronicle]
Top image: Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors celebrates after hitting a three point basket against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on February 29, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)