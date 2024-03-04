The SFPD has reportedly made an arrest in connection with the arson of an autonomous Waymo taxi in Chinatown last month, and they say the suspect is linked to other vehicle arson cases.

It's been a while since San Francisco had a prolific carsonist about town, but there could be one in our midst again — or, at least, the SFPD says they have such a suspect in custody.

The department released surveillance footage last week of a suspect lighting a parked Tesla on fire in SF's SoMa district on February 24, one of two that was torched that same night.

And now, as the SF Standard confirms with police, they have a suspect in custody connected with the Waymo car set on fire amid Lunar New Year celebrations in Chinatown two weeks earlier.

We don't yet have a suspect name, but police reportedly said that they arrested a man on February 27 near Union Square who was suspected of lighting "several" cars on fire. The suspect also allegedly had methamphetamine on his person at the time of the arrest.

The SFPD has not yet linked the Waymo arson with the two Teslas set on fire, but the media was already making that connection last week, including the LA Times, and SFGate.

Two days after the Chinatown Waymo incident, Board of Supervisors President Aaron Peskin told reporters that the SFPD already had "promising leads" on suspects in the case, though we did not hear anything further in the weeks that followed.

The Tesla fires occurred within a block of each other on February 24. The arsonist was caught on video putting some paper on top of the tire of a parked Model Y near the intersection of Shipley and Fourth streets, and then lighting it, and the car subsequently went up in flames.

The other fire occurred shortly before that near Bonafacio and Mabini streets — alleyways between Third and Fourth streets, south of Folsom.

Photo via SFFD