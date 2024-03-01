The era of calling a robocar to the airport may be getting closer, after the California Public Utilities Commission just granted its permission for Waymo to expand into San Mateo County and down the Peninsula.

"Waymo may begin fared driverless passenger service operations in the specified areas of Los Angeles and the San Francisco Peninsula, effective today,” says a Friday ruling by the commission's Consumer Protection and Enforcement Division.

The decision is somewhat expected, though media outlets like Reuters made an oddly big deal when the CPUC issued a standard letter of suspension for staff review, regarding Waymo's expansion plans, last week.

That review wrapped up very quickly, and now, as KTVU reports, the Alphabet-owned company can begin its quest to take a share of both traditional taxi and rideshare revenue across the state.

Waymo submitted its application for the expansion into a large swath of Los Angeles County and 22 cities in San Mateo and Santa Clara counties back on January 19.

In addition to expanding paid robotaxi service outside San Francisco for the first time, the new approval will allow Waymo's autonomous cars to drive on freeways at speeds of up to 65 mph.

This approval comes after objections were lodged by the City of South San Francisco, the County of San Mateo, the Los Angeles Department of Transportation, the San Francisco County Transportation Authority, and the San Francisco Taxi Workers Alliance, per KTVU.

