- Alameda County District Attorney Pamela Price's office appears to be violating the California Public Records Act, after taking 11 months to fulfill a request for a spreadsheet on prosecutorial data from the SF Chronicle. The office says that its record-keeping system is complex, but should it really take so long to produce one spreadsheet on homicide, narcotics, robbery, and felony assault cases? [Chronicle]
- For the second day in a row, a small earthquake rattled Discovery Bay on Thursday evening. [KPIX]
- Despite reports of rebounding rent prices in San Francisco, asking rents were actually 5% lower last month than they were at the same time last year. [Socketsite]
- A rental price cap is on the ballot next week in the small Marin County community of Larkspur, and it's proving divisive. [KPIX]
- A lot of couples flocked to San Francisco City Hall to get married on Leap Day, since it's seen as a special day to have as an anniversary. [ABC 7]
- A new school has opened in San Leandro, the Carolyn Hobbs Academy, that is focused on teens who become parents. [NBC Bay Area]
- The fourth annual California Conference for Women took place Thursday in Santa Clara, and NBC Bay Area Anchor Janelle Wang emceed the event. [NBC Bay Area]
Photo: Rosalind Chang