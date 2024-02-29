A Pacific Grove man was rescued Tuesday after being stranded on a cliffside for two days in Big Sur, following a harrowing car crash.

The man, who works at Big Sur's Post Ranch Inn, reportedly left Post Ranch around 11:30 pm and never made it home. According to CHP Coastal Air Operations, they received a call from Pacific Grove Police Dispatch to do a flyover along Highway 1 south of the Post Ranch Inn, after the man was reported missing.

The CHP helicopter was already in the area on another call, and "approximately 20 minutes after the request" on Tuesday, they located the vehicle "approximately 400 feet over the side near the beach below."

"A solo male was standing next the vehicle franticly waving a makeshift flag at [the CHP copter]," the agency writes in a release.

The man was then rescued with the help of the Big Sur Fire Department, and taken to the hospital to assess his injuries.

"The driver stated that while driving home late Sunday night, he swerved to miss some deer in the roadway causing him to veer off the roadway and roll several hundred feet down the cliffs edge," the CHP writes. "The driver reported that he was ejected through the sunroof as his car rolled down the hillside."

The car, following the crash, was not visible from the roadway, and the man was apparently in too precarious of a spot or too injured to move from where the car came to rest.

"Even though the victim had been over the side for two days, he appeared to be stable and suffered moderate injuries," the CHP says.





Related: Highway 1 In Big Sur Closed Once Again By Rockslide