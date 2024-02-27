An irate and probably unstable person caused a ruckus at the popular North Beach burger spot Sam’s Burgers, smashing the shop’s front window by throwing a chair through it. Undaunted, Sam’s said it would be back open Tuesday.

A painting on the front window of North Beach burger and pizza spot Sam's Burgers claims that its burgers are among the “Top three in the world.” They're not just blowing smoke. That’s a direct quote from the late Anthony Bourdain, who visited for a 2012 episode of the Travel Channel’s The Layover. Upon sampling the burger, Bourdain declared, “That’s a good burger. Top three in the world.”

Food critic Anthony Bourdain called San Francisco's Sam's "top three burger in the world" when he visited in 2012. Opened in 1966 by Palestinian immigrant Mike ElShawa, his son took over when the father passed away in 2016. pic.twitter.com/BJ9w9jGxyz — Stephen 🙏⚾️💜☮️🌈 (@PhiSteveO) June 4, 2021



Yet another visitor on Monday apparently has a markedly different opinion of the place. The Chronicle reports that someone came into the burger joint at Broadway and Columbus Avenue around 2:30 pm Monday afternoon, and after harassing the staff, threw a metal chair through the shop’s front window.

A man describing himself as a "North Beach native" threw a metal chair through the window of Sam's Burgers—a restaurant praised by Anthony Bourdain as "top three in the world," its owner told us. https://t.co/4hb2lUXIug — The San Francisco Standard (@sfstandard) February 27, 2024

“One of our employees immediately called 911,” the restaurant’s owner Emad El Shawa told the Chronicle. “While on the phone with the police dispatch, this person grabbed one of our metal outdoor chairs and threw it through the front window and took off running towards Stockton Street.”

El Shawa added that the individual also damaged “several pieces of equipment” in the restaurant during the melee.

Sam’s Burgers closed for the remainder of Monday, but was slated to reopen again Tuesday afternoon.

There’s also good news coming out of Sam’s Burgers, which was added to the SF Legacy Business Registry in 2021. Just last month, El Shawa opened the companion spot Sam’s East right next door at 620 Broadway, serving Middle Eastern falafel and shawarma.

Related: This Week In Food: Get Some Cult-Favorite Fried Chicken Straight From Brooklyn [SFist]

Image: Google Street View