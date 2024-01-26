A very popular Brooklyn fried-chicken pop-up is popping up in SF and the North Bay next month, Beer Week is on the horizon, and 7 Adams gets a Chronicle review, in this week's Week in Food.

First off, beer lovers shouldn't forget that SF Beer Week is coming up, with the opening gala on February 9. Tickets for that are available here, and for the first time since 2020, the event moves back to the big warehouse at Pier 35 — so you can expect the usual huge swath (100+) of NorCal breweries to be in attendance. As always, if you have the means, we recommend the VIP tickets to get into the event early — the most popular brewers attract huge lines once the masses come in, and it can be a bit of a buzz kill when all you're doing is standing in line for tasting pours. See the rest of the very extensive Beer Week schedule here.

The big San Francisco opening of this week was Alora, which opened in the former Plant space at Pier 3 on the Embarcadero Thursday night. It's a Mediterranean restaurant with a menu that spans the cuisines of Spain, Italy, Turkey, and North Africa, among others, and the chef is Ryan McIlwraith, who was executive chef at Bellota in SoMa. It's the latest expansion project from Rooh owners Anu and Vikram Bhambri. Find reservations here.

Chef Eric Huang of Brooklyn's Pecking House (formerly a sous chef at Eleven Madison Park) is bringing his acclaimed, Sichuan-style fried chicken to a one-day, Super Bowl Sunday pop-up at Lord Stanley in San Francisco (Feb. 11), and he's taking pre-orders now. Eater brings the news of the pop-up, which is a rare chance for San Franciscans to try these sought-after fried birds, but Santa Rosans will have an even greater shot at tasting some. The Pecking House pop-up moves to the Lazeaway Club at the Flamingo Resort in Santa Rosa from Feb. 16 to Feb. 29, which will feature more of an expanded menu and a sit-down experience.

Famed North Beach burger spot Sam's has expanded, with owner Emad ElShaw opening Sam's East, a Middle Eastern falafel and shawarma spot next door (in the former Tacorea space at 620 Broadway). Tablehopper has a preview of the place, which, like Sam's, will be open late — until at least 1 a.m. to start.

ICYMI, Chef Dominique Crenn is featuring a pop-up glimpse of her popular, California-influenced Paris restaurant Golden Poppy at Petit Crenn in Hayes Valley (which is lately a rotating pop-up space), and there's currently just a couple more seats left on February 1.

Parke Ulrich, the longtime executive chef and partner at Epic Steak and Waterbar on SF's Embarcadero, and the chef-owner of Mersea on Treasure Island, is opening a new seafood restaurant next week on the marina in Redwood City. It's called Hurrica, and as the Chronicle reports, it's a partnership with Mersea partner MeeSun Boice, and the executive chef will be longtime Waterbar chef Justin Baade. The space features a huge jellyfish aquarium, and the menu will feature meat and seafood roasted on wood grill. There's also a dock for boating up, if you have a boat.

Chronicle critic Cesar Hernandez, who's still doing main critic duties as we await the eventual arrival of MacKenzie Chung Fegan — who was hired a full eight months ago but hasn't started yet because of maternity leave? — has filed his review of 7 Adams, which debuted last fall in Japantown. (SFist had it on our list of the year's best restaurants.) Hernandez says it is "a much better restaurant" than Marlena in Bernal Heights, where chef-owners David Fisher and Serena Chow Fisher earned a Michelin star after a pandemic opening. Now with more creative control, the pair is producing excellent, more interesting food, Hernandez says, and "it’s not a matter of if, but when" they get a Michelin star here.

And the New York Times published this feature earlier this week looking at trends in restaurant menus nationwide — both in terms of dishes and ingredients, and in fonts, layout, and style. SF's Liholiho Yacht Club is featured among the example menus, as are Akikos, and The Anchovy Bar.