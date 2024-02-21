The new openings continue at San Francisco's Ferry Building, and popular Marina District Italian restaurant A16 has just opened A16 La Pala, specializing in Roman-style pizza al taglio and paninis.

Pizza al taglio just means "pizza by the slice," and these rectangular pies originated in Rome. While A16's Chestnut Street and Oakland locations specialize in wood-fired, Neapolitan-style pizza, A16 La Pala, just open as of two weeks ago, is serving the more takeout-friendly pizza al taglio, along with focaccia paninis, salads, and A16 staples like meatballs and lasagna.

A16 La Pala is located just to the left as you enter through the Ferry Building main entrance, next to Reem's, in the former Cowgirl Creamery spot. And it's almost a re-opening for A16, which had been occupying this space as a pop-up shop since last summer.

The new shop opens after a brief buildout, that includes a handsome counter fronted by tile from MMclay Ceramics.

Photo via Instagram

And the pizza is new — the pop-up was mostly selling just salads and sandwiches, along with pasta kits and pantry items, and wasn't serving any hot food.

Pizza options include plain marinara, a braised escarole pie with fior di latte and anchovies, a fennel sausage pie, and one that's topped with cherry tomatoes and fior di latte. See the full menu here.

Panino highlights include the Emiliana — with mortadela, straciatella cheese, pistachio, and tarragon — and the Calabrese — with nduja (spreadable sausage), pecorino crema, and arugula.

There are also connoli and cornetti for dessert, and for breakfast, a fritatta is available as well.

As the Chronicle reports, A16 La Pala also features shelves of pantry goods, including high-quality pastas, balsamic vinegar, pasta sauces, and canned DOP San Marzano tomatoes.

The opening of A16 La Pala comes ahead of another newly announced opening at the Ferry Building, the Cambodian noodle spot Lunette from former Nyum Bai chef-owner Nite Yun. That is slated to open in the spring.

A16 La Pala - Ferry Building Suite #17 - Open daily from 9 am to 7 pm

Photo via Instagram