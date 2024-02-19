- San Francisco is likely to get a fair dumping of rain today from a line of thunderstorms off the coast, though where the most rain falls remains uncertain, and there could be moments of sun as well. The weather coming into California today includes "super cells" which could produce tornadoes in the Central Valley this afternoon, and the intermittent rain around the Bay is likely to continue into the evening. [Chronicle]
- Another tree came down on Oakland's Highway 13 during Sunday's storm, and many trees were down around the Bay Area. Also, a car plowed into a major power pole in Pittsburg Sunday evening, knocking out power for 4,000 homes and businesses. [KTVU]
Update in #Pittsburg... @PGE4Me has restored power to all but 3 customers. @CityPittsburgCA @PittsburgPD https://t.co/Nlder3bJp5— ContraCosta.news (@NewsContraCosta) February 19, 2024
- President Biden is coming to the Bay Area tomorrow, with stops scheduled in San Francisco and Los Altos Hills. The exact stops of the trip aren't being publicized, but it sounds like a round of fundraisers here and then down in LA, Tuesday through Thursday. [KTVU]
- A person was found dead inside a car on fire Friday night in Santa Rosa. The car, found near 5250 Bennett Valley Road, apparently caught fire after going off the road and hitting a tree. [KPIX]
- COVID, flu, and RSV infections are all waning in the Bay Area from their earlier peaks, and 2023 was the least deadly year in California for COVID since the pandemic began — though with 6,900 deaths it still far outpaces the flu, which killed 400 people in the state. [East Bay Times]
- Oakland's Lunar New Year Parade managed to happen during a break between storms on Sunday, with a great turnout — and this is the second year that Oakland Chinatown has held the parade after a 30-year hiatus. [KPIX]
- The New York Times had a piece over the weekend about an analysis of condo properties in Trump-branded buildings across Manhattan, and it finds that values have taken a discernible hit since 2016 — leading some buildings to revolt and get the Trump name stripped off them. [New York Times]
Photo via VisitSantaCruz/Instagram