An elderly man whom neighbors had not seen in about a week was found deceased on Sunday, having apparently crashed his pickup truck into a creek in Dublin.

California Highway Patrol officers received a call around 2 p.m. Sunday about a sighting of an overturned Ford F-150 pickup in a creek off of Eden Canyon Road, north of Hollis Canyon Road. As Bay City News reports, via the CHP, the truck went off an embankment and rolled over its right side, and the driver, a 90-year-old man, was unrestrained and hit the windshield.

The man had reportedly been visiting neighbors near his home about 10 days ago. Bay Area News Group reports that CHP found tire tracks on the embankment suggesting that the man had been driving out of his neighbor's driveway toward his home when the crash occurred.

It's not yet known whether drug or alcohol impairment may have been a factor.

The neighbors say that that after they had not heard from the man, they went to search their property and found the overturned vehicle. The area is heavily wooded, and no one had seen the vehicle until Sunday afternoon.

NBC Bay Area says that the man was leaving his own property when the crash occurred, but the circumstances are not clear.

The victim of the crash has not yet been publicly identified.

Photo via Google Street View