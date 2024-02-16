- Oakland still has no chief of police or recommended candidates from the police commission, one year after the dismissal of LeRonne Armstrong. Former chief Anne Kirkpatrick, now of the New Orleans PD, who had her own run-ins with the commission, says, "Major cities [have mayors who] just say I want this next person to be my chief and they do it." [KTVU]
- An employee of a sober living center at 214 Haight Street was found dead of an overdose last fall, it's now being reported. 33-year-old David Hamilton, whose job it was to dispense medications to patients including methodone, was found with fentanyl and cocaine in his system. [Chronicle]
- A former UCSF employee, 55-year-old Sandra Eileen Le of San Francisco, was just sentenced to 20 months in prison and ordered to pay back $1.5 million to the university in a wire fraud case. Le was the administrator of the School of Nursing's post-master's and special studies certificate programs from 2013 to 2019, and she was having students make their tuition checks payable to her. [KPIX]
- Caitlin Clark, a well known college basketball player at the University of Iowa who has drawn comparisons to Steph Curry, just broke the NCAA women's scoring record, beating Kelsey Plum's 3,527 points. She also now stands a chance of breaking the all-time Division 1 men's record of 3,667 points, sometime in the next four games. [CBS News]
- Also, Warriors coach Steve Kerr had his 500th regular season win as a coach Thursday night with the team's victory over the Utah Jazz. [KRON4]
- The field of candidates to replace retiring South Bay/Peninsula Rep. Anna Eshoo is getting crowded. [Bay Area News Group]
- Joe Manchin is not running for president this year, everyone. [New York Times]
- Rachel Dolezal, who also sometimes goes by Nkechi Amare Diallo, the white woman who made national headlines in 2015 when it was discovered that she was masquerading as a Black person, has now been fired from a job in an Arizona school district because she has... wait for it... an OnlyFans page. [NBC News]
Photo: Catherine Kerr