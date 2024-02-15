- The upcoming Presidents’ Day weekend will be a wet one, as rainstorms are expected to return Friday night, and heavier storms are likely to arrive Sunday. Plus if anyone's heading to Tahoe for the three-day weekend, you should expect treacherous roads amidst snowstorms. [KRON4]
- San Jose’s Raging Waters waterslide park closed permanently last September, but it looks like it will reopen this summer under new ownership. A new interim operator called California Dreamin' Entertainment has agreed to take over the park temporarily, and they may take over as permanent owner, but the deal still has to be rubber-stamped at a February 27 San Jose City Council meeting. [NBC Bay Area]
- One day after its market capitalization surpassed that of Amazon, Santa Clara-based Nvidia is now even more valuable than Google parent company Alphabet. Nvidia stock now sits at an eye-popping $726 a share, fueled by AI hype, which puts its market capitalization at $1.83 trillion, compared to Alphabet’s $1.82 trillion. That makes Nvidia the third most valuable company in the U.S., behind Microsoft and Apple. [CNN]
- Former SF supervisor John Avalos’s mouth has gotten him in trouble again, or rather, one of his tweets has, after he told state Senator Scott Wiener in a tweet, “Your whole bloodline’s cowards.” It was a Twitter dispute over the Israel-Hamas conflict (Wiener is Jewish and has supported Israel), but it seems that’s what’s behind Avalos being put on leave at his new job as executive director of the Council of Community Housing Organizations, and it may jeopardize his upcoming reelection bid to the SF Democratic County Central Committee. [SF Standard]
- The SF Board of Supervisors seems set to approve a formal apology to the Black community for historical discrimination, but at a Thursday board committee meeting, Black activists fumed that there would be no tangible reparations involved. [Chronicle]
- Pop superstar Jennifer Lopez will be performing at the Chase Center on July 16 for her just-announced “This is Me… Now” tour, in support of her new album and a movie coming out on Amazon Prime on Friday. [SFGate]
Image: Joe Kukura, SFist