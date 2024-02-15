- San Francisco City Hall held a special celebration Wednesday for the 20th anniversary of the 'Winter of Love,' when then-Mayor Gavin Newsom opened the doors for same-sex marriages. One couple who got married at that time renewed their vows, and others got married for the first time on the anniversary amid extra fanfare. [ABC 7]
- Law enforcement in a group of East Bay cities are convening to form a task force on crime. Cities along I-80 and down the I-880, from Richmond down to Fremont, are participating because of the mobility of criminals along the corridor and across jurisdictions. [ABC 7]
- Santa Clara County prosecutors are charging a Morgan Hill man, 45-year-old Sayed Faquiryan, with multiple counts of fraud in connection with some fake investment scams. Faquiryan allegedly befriended four people and gained their trust before bilking them out of a total of $2.3 million. [Bay City News]
- KPIX had a report last night on non-romantic events for single people in San Francisco that happened on Valentine's Day. [KPIX]
- The naming contest has begun for the UC Berkeley campus' resident falcon Annie's newly arrived mate, and the public is invited to submit Berkeley-related names via Instagram or Xitter.
- The four corners around Lombard and Divisadero streets are set to be upzoned to 14 stories, and there's some predictable pushback from Cow Hollow and Marina residents who don't want enormous buildings there. [Chronicle]
- Aviation experts say that poor nighttime weather conditions in the Mojave Desert were likely to blame for a helicopter crash that killed six people Friday after taking off from Palm Springs International Airport. [Associated Press]
- Three people were taken into custody following a shooting Wednesday at the Kansas City parade for the Chiefs' Super Bowl win, in which one person was killed and 30 others were wounded, five of them critically. [CNN]
Image via AlertCA, courtesy of PG&E