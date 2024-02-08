- A pedestrian was struck and killed on Sixth Street in SoMa early Thursday. The collision happened around 5 a.m. and arriving officers found the person with life-threatening injuries, and they were later pronounced dead at the scene. [KPIX]
- A 300-foot dock from a private marina broke free and drifted in the Delta during last weekend's storm, causing damage on the Taylor Slough side of Bethel Island in eastern Contra Costa County. [ABC 7]
- The power was still out Thursday morning for 12,781 PG&E customers around the Bay, the majority of those, around 8,000, in the North Bay. [KRON4]
- Mission bar and venue owners expect "it's gonna go down, win or lose" in the neighborhood on Super Bowl Sunday, but the rowdiness will likely be rowdier if the Niners win. [KRON4]
- California’s new Office of Health Care Affordability is trying to cap price increases for health care, and health care industry reps are pushing back, calling these caps "arbitrary." [CalMatters]
- The Supreme Court was hearing arguments this morning about Trump's eligibility for 2024 ballots based on the insurrectionist clause of the 14th Amendment. [New York Times / CNN]
- Two JetBlue planes had a minor collision on the tarmac in Boston this morning — the wing of one plane clipped the horizontal stabilizer on the tail of another — while one was moving onto a de-icing pad, damaging both planes. [New York Times]
